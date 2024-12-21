Northern Kentucky puts home win streak on the line against South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-7) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-7) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts South Carolina State trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Norse have gone 5-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 in road games. South Carolina State is second in the MEAC giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Northern Kentucky averages 70.6 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 69.9 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Norse.

Mitchel Taylor is averaging 7.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.