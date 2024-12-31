Northern Kentucky puts home win streak on the line against Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Purdue Fort Wayne aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Norse are 6-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 3-1 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Kentucky gives up.

The Norse and Mastodons meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Norse.

Maximus Nelson is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 8.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 25.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

