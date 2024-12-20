Northern Kentucky Norse face the South Carolina State Bulldogs on 4-game win streak

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-7) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-7) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky heads into a matchup against South Carolina State as winners of four consecutive games.

The Norse are 5-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 on the road. South Carolina State ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 7.2 more points per game (77.4) than Northern Kentucky allows (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Norse.

Wilson Dubinsky is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

