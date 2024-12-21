Northern Kentucky knocks off South Carolina State 58-47

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson had 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 58-47 win over South Carolina State on…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson had 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 58-47 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Robinson added five rebounds for the Norse (7-6). Sam Vinson scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Randall Pettus II shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Colin McKenzie led the Bulldogs (6-8) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Omar Croskey added eight points for South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

