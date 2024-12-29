Northern Kentucky faces Oakland, looks to break home losing streak

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-7, 2-0 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-10, 0-2 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-7, 2-0 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-10, 0-2 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Oakland looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Norse have gone 1-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon with 11.9 assists per game led by Jaci Jones averaging 3.1.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-0 against Horizon opponents. Oakland allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky allows.

The Norse and Golden Grizzlies face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Meredith is averaging 7.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Norse.

Maddy Skorupski is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

