Northern Kentucky and Oakland meet for conference matchup

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-7, 2-0 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-10, 0-2 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Northern Kentucky in Horizon action Sunday.

The Norse have gone 1-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-0 against conference opponents. Oakland gives up 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 62.7 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 72.3 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky allows.

The Norse and Golden Grizzlies face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Idowu is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Norse.

Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16.1 points and 3.2 steals for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

