Northern Iowa visits Timmer and South Dakota State

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-4) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Northern Iowa after Haleigh Timmer scored 26 points in South Dakota State’s 76-48 victory over the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers.

The Jackrabbits are 4-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is third in the Summit in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Mesa Byom paces the Jackrabbits with 6.0 boards.

The Panthers are 1-0 on the road. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

South Dakota State averages 72.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.0 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmer averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc.

Maya McDermott is averaging 23 points and 5.3 assists for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.