Northern Iowa Panthers visit the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Iowa plays Northern Iowa in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Hawkeyes are 4-0 in home games. Iowa averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-1 in road games. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Maya McDermott averaging 4.9.

Iowa scores 75.5 points, 7.5 more per game than the 68.0 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa scores 13.7 more points per game (75.6) than Iowa gives up to opponents (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Hawkeyes.

Kayba Laube is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.