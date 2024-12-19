Northern Iowa Panthers travel to the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits No. 22 Iowa for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Hawkeyes have gone 4-0 at home. Iowa ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Addison O’Grady averaging 8.0.

The Panthers are 1-1 on the road. Northern Iowa scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Iowa makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Northern Iowa has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hawkeyes.

Kayba Laube averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.