Northern Iowa hosts Sutton and Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at Northern Iowa Panthers (5-4, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at Northern Iowa Panthers (5-4, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -15; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Northern Iowa after Marquel Sutton scored 23 points in Omaha’s 70-60 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 at home. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 7.3.

The Mavericks are 2-4 on the road. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit League shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Northern Iowa scores 76.2 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 74.1 Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Sutton is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

