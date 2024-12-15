Northern Iowa hosts Pridgen and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (6-4, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (6-4, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Northern Iowa after Joe Pridgen scored 21 points in Montana’s 89-60 win against the Montana Tech Orediggers.

The Panthers are 5-1 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 7.0.

The Grizzlies have gone 0-4 away from home. Montana ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Brandon Whitney averaging 3.0.

Northern Iowa makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Montana scores 12.9 more points per game (77.3) than Northern Iowa allows to opponents (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Panthers.

Money Williams averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

