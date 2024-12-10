Northern Iowa hosts Larkins and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (4-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

South Dakota Coyotes (4-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Northern Iowa after Grace Larkins scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 84-79 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Panthers are 2-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Coyotes are 0-2 on the road. South Dakota is ninth in the Summit giving up 76.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Northern Iowa averages 78.1 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 76.6 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayba Laube averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 55.9% from beyond the arc.

Larkins is averaging 23.4 points, eight rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.