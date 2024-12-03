Northern Iowa heads to UIC for conference showdown

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-4) at UIC Flames (5-3) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tytan Anderson and Northern Iowa…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-4) at UIC Flames (5-3)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tytan Anderson and Northern Iowa visit Sasa Ciani and UIC in MVC action.

The Flames have gone 4-0 at home. UIC scores 87.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 away from home. Northern Iowa averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

UIC makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Northern Iowa averages 71.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 74.3 UIC allows.

The Flames and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Flames.

Anderson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.