Northern Iowa heads to UIC for conference showdown

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-4) at UIC Flames (5-3) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-4) at UIC Flames (5-3)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Northern Iowa in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Flames are 4-0 in home games. UIC is third in the MVC in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Sasa Ciani leads the Flames with 9.1 boards.

The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

UIC makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Northern Iowa averages 71.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 74.3 UIC allows.

The Flames and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Flames.

Trey Campbell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.