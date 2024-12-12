Northern Iowa faces Omaha following Hutson’s 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at Northern Iowa Panthers (5-4, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at Northern Iowa Panthers (5-4, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces Omaha after Jacob Hutson scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 101-57 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 at home. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 7.3.

The Mavericks are 2-4 on the road. Omaha is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.9 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha scores 5.4 more points per game (70.5) than Northern Iowa allows (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging nine points.

Marquel Sutton is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mavericks.

