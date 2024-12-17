Northern Illinois visits Walker and Illinois State

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays Northern Illinois after Chase Walker scored 27 points in Illinois State’s 81-77 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Redbirds have gone 4-1 at home. Illinois State is third in the MVC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 4.5.

The Huskies are 0-6 on the road. Northern Illinois is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Illinois State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 61.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Redbirds.

Quentin Jones is averaging 15 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

