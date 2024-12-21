Northern Colorado visits Weems and Lamar

Northern Colorado Bears (7-3) at Lamar Cardinals (5-4, 1-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-3) at Lamar Cardinals (5-4, 1-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays Northern Colorado after NJ Weems scored 21 points in Lamar’s 73-67 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 in home games. Lamar averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Bears are 2-2 on the road. Northern Colorado averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.

Lamar’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.4 points for the Cardinals.

Aniah Hall is averaging 12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

