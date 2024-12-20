Live Radio
Northern Colorado visits Lamar following Weems’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

December 20, 2024, 3:43 AM

Northern Colorado Bears (7-3) at Lamar Cardinals (5-4, 1-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces Northern Colorado after NJ Weems scored 21 points in Lamar’s 73-67 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 in home games. Lamar ranks eighth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Bears are 2-2 on the road. Northern Colorado is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lamar’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 14.6 more points per game (76.3) than Lamar gives up to opponents (61.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Aniah Hall is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

