Northern Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-3)

Greeley, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bears take on St. Thomas.

The Bears are 4-0 in home games. Northern Colorado is the top team in the Big Sky with 18.1 assists per game led by Jaron Rillie averaging 5.6.

The Tommies are 1-3 in road games. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 83.6 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Northern Colorado averages 85.8 points, 13.2 more per game than the 72.6 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas scores 10.5 more points per game (83.6) than Northern Colorado gives up to opponents (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is shooting 61.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bears.

Miles Barnstable is shooting 34.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Tommies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

