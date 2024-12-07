Northern Colorado puts home win streak on the line against North Dakota

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-2) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bears play North Dakota.

The Bears are 4-1 in home games. Northern Colorado scores 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 23.0 points per game.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-1 on the road. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Northern Colorado’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum West is scoring 12.5 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bears.

Kiera Pemberton is shooting 56.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Fighting Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

