Northern Colorado hosts Celichowski and Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-7) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-5)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits Northern Colorado after Wesley Celichowski scored 22 points in Air Force’s 69-61 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Bears are 4-1 on their home court. Northern Colorado scores 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Falcons are 0-3 in road games. Air Force has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Colorado scores 83.4 points, 15.9 more per game than the 67.5 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 65.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Northern Colorado gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

