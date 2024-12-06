Northern Colorado faces North Dakota, seeks 6th straight win

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-2) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over North Dakota.

The Bears have gone 4-1 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky with 16.8 assists per game led by Gabi Fields averaging 5.0.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-1 on the road. North Dakota has a 2-2 record against opponents above .500.

Northern Colorado makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than North Dakota has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). North Dakota averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Northern Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum West is scoring 12.5 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bears.

Kiera Pemberton is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

