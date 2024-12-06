Northern Arizona hosts South Dakota following McLaughlin’s 24-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces South Dakota after Trenton McLaughlin scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-76 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-0 at home. Northern Arizona is third in the Big Sky scoring 79.3 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Coyotes are 1-3 on the road. South Dakota ranks third in the Summit League with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 5.0.

Northern Arizona’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota scores 20.0 more points per game (87.8) than Northern Arizona allows (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 22.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Chase Forte is averaging 13.7 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Coyotes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.