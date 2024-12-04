Northern Arizona hosts Jones and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-1) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-1) Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-1) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-1)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits Northern Arizona after Taleyah Jones scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 99-79 win over the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-0 at home. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 on the road. Oral Roberts is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Northern Arizona scores 83.5 points, 12.0 more per game than the 71.5 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 6.7 more points per game (82.0) than Northern Arizona allows to opponents (75.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Beattie averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

Jones is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

