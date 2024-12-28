Northeastern visits Northwestern after Martinelli’s 23-point game

Northeastern Huskies (8-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts…

Northeastern Huskies (8-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Northeastern after Nick Martinelli scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 84-64 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Northwestern averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-2 on the road. Northeastern has a 3-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northwestern averages 73.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 67.4 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 7.8 more points per game (72.0) than Northwestern allows (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is averaging 20.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Rashad King is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and four assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

