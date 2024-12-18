Northeastern visits Abdelgowad and UMass

Northeastern Huskies (8-3) at UMass Minutemen (4-7) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -3; over/under is…

Northeastern Huskies (8-3) at UMass Minutemen (4-7)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -3; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Northeastern after Malek Abdelgowad scored 26 points in UMass’ 86-52 victory over the UMass-Boston Beacons.

The Minutemen are 3-3 in home games. UMass is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 3-1 in road games. Northeastern averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UMass is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 72.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 74.7 UMass allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists.

Harold Woods is averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

