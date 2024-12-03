Northeastern hosts La Salle following McKeithan’s 28-point outing

La Salle Explorers (6-2) at Northeastern Huskies (5-3) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is…

La Salle Explorers (6-2) at Northeastern Huskies (5-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Northeastern after Corey McKeithan scored 28 points in La Salle’s 83-75 win over the Temple Owls.

The Huskies have gone 1-1 at home. Northeastern is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Explorers have gone 1-0 away from home. La Salle scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Northeastern averages 69.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 72.1 La Salle gives up. La Salle scores 14.6 more points per game (79.4) than Northeastern allows (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad King is scoring 16.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Huskies.

McKeithan is averaging 19 points and 3.3 assists for the Explorers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.