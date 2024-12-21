Northeastern hosts Holy Cross after Foreman’s 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-4) at Northeastern Huskies (1-7) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Northeastern after…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-4) at Northeastern Huskies (1-7)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Northeastern after Simone Foreman scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 66-49 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Huskies have gone 0-2 in home games. Northeastern averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Crusaders are 4-2 in road games. Holy Cross ranks fifth in the Patriot with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Foreman averaging 1.9.

Northeastern’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 63.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 70.5 Northeastern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Huskies.

Foreman is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Crusaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

