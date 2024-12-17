Northeastern hosts Hayward and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (1-6) Boston; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Northeastern after Sharn Hayward…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (1-6)

Boston; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Northeastern after Sharn Hayward scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 65-53 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Huskies are 0-1 on their home court. Northeastern allows 71.3 points and has been outscored by 22.2 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-5 away from home. Stonehill averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Northeastern is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Northeastern has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

Hayward is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

