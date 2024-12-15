North Texas visits Santa Clara following Hardaway’s 21-point game

North Texas Eagles (7-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (5-4) Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas…

North Texas Eagles (7-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (5-4)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Santa Clara after Ereauna Hardaway scored 21 points in North Texas’ 87-54 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 at home. Santa Clara is ninth in the WCC with 13.4 assists per game led by Madison Naro averaging 3.9.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 away from home. North Texas has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Santa Clara averages 65.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 61.2 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 8.7 more points per game (69.7) than Santa Clara allows to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos.

Kyla Deck is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.7 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.