North Texas takes home win streak into matchup with UAB

UAB Blazers (7-6) at North Texas Mean Green (9-3) Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green…

UAB Blazers (7-6) at North Texas Mean Green (9-3)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Mean Green play UAB.

The Mean Green are 7-0 on their home court. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Moulaye Sissoko averaging 2.0.

The Blazers are 0-1 on the road. UAB averages 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

North Texas averages 67.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 76.5 UAB allows. UAB averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than North Texas allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mean Green.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Blazers: 5-5, averaging 87.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

