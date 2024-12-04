North Texas hosts Kamara and Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (4-4) at North Texas Eagles (5-2) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-4) at North Texas Eagles (5-2)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits North Texas after Somah Kamara scored 29 points in Tennessee State’s 92-87 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. North Texas scores 65.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-4 in road games. Tennessee State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Texas’ average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Eagles.

Kamara is averaging 17.6 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

