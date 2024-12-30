North Texas faces UAB, looks for 4th straight victory

UAB Blazers (7-6) at North Texas Mean Green (9-3) Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas heads…

UAB Blazers (7-6) at North Texas Mean Green (9-3)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas heads into a matchup against UAB as winners of three straight games.

The Mean Green are 7-0 in home games. North Texas averages 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Blazers are 0-1 on the road. UAB scores 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

North Texas averages 67.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 76.5 UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mean Green.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Blazers: 5-5, averaging 87.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.