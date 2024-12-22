North Texas and Houston Christian to meet for out-of-conference matchup

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 1-1 Southland) at North Texas Mean Green (8-3) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 1-1 Southland) at North Texas Mean Green (8-3)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -23.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Mackey and Houston Christian take on Brenen Lorient and North Texas in a non-conference matchup.

The Mean Green are 6-0 in home games. North Texas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 1-4 in road games. Houston Christian is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

North Texas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rondel Walker is averaging 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mean Green.

Elijah Brooks is averaging 10.2 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

