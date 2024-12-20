North Florida visits Richard and No. 7 Florida

North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Florida Gators (11-0) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida hosts…

North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Florida Gators (11-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida hosts North Florida after Will Richard scored 22 points in Florida’s 90-84 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Gators have gone 5-0 at home. Florida is 10-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ospreys are 3-4 on the road. North Florida scores 87.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Florida is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.6% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 7.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Gators.

Jasai Miles is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 89.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.