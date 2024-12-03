North Florida visits Minnesota after Heyer’s 20-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (2-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-0) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts North Florida…

North Florida Ospreys (2-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-0)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts North Florida after Mallory Heyer scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 68-48 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Golden Gophers are 5-0 in home games. Minnesota scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-4 in road games. North Florida has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

Minnesota averages 75.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 75.4 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Stewart is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Jazmine Spencer is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Ospreys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

