North Florida takes on UNC Greensboro following Miles’ 30-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-4) at North Florida Ospreys (6-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays UNC Greensboro after Jasai Miles scored 30 points in North Florida’s 93-91 overtime loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Ospreys are 3-1 in home games. North Florida averages 88.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. UNC Greensboro has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

North Florida averages 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, 8.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Harris is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Ospreys.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 17 points and 1.7 steals for the Spartans.

