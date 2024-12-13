North Florida takes on UNC Greensboro following Miles’ 30-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-4) at North Florida Ospreys (6-4)
Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays UNC Greensboro after Jasai Miles scored 30 points in North Florida’s 93-91 overtime loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.
The Ospreys are 3-1 in home games. North Florida averages 88.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.
The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. UNC Greensboro has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.
North Florida averages 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, 8.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Harris is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Ospreys.
Kenyon Giles is averaging 17 points and 1.7 steals for the Spartans.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.