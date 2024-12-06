North Florida plays Florida A&M on 5-game road skid

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-8) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will…

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-8)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will aim to end its five-game road skid when the Ospreys face Florida A&M.

The Rattlers are 0-2 on their home court. Florida A&M allows 81.8 points and has been outscored by 24.8 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-5 in road games. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Florida A&M is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 66.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 81.8 Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Rattlers.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Ospreys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

