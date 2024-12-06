Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » North Florida plays Florida…

North Florida plays Florida A&M on 5-game road skid

The Associated Press

December 6, 2024, 3:42 AM

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-8)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will aim to end its five-game road skid when the Ospreys face Florida A&M.

The Rattlers are 0-2 on their home court. Florida A&M allows 81.8 points and has been outscored by 24.8 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-5 in road games. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Florida A&M is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 66.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 81.8 Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Rattlers.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Ospreys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up