North Florida plays Florida A&M on 5-game road skid

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-8)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hits the road against Florida A&M looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Rattlers have gone 0-2 at home. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 57.0 points while shooting 37.6% from the field.

The Ospreys are 0-5 in road games. North Florida is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida A&M averages 57.0 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 77.0 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 66.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 81.8 Florida A&M gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Rattlers.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Ospreys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

