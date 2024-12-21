North Florida faces Florida on 6-game road skid

North Florida Ospreys (4-8) at Florida Gators (7-5) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will look…

North Florida Ospreys (4-8) at Florida Gators (7-5)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will look to break its six-game road skid when the Ospreys play Florida.

The Gators are 6-1 on their home court. Florida is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ospreys are 0-6 on the road. North Florida has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). North Florida averages 66.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 67.8 Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Gators.

Kaila Rougier is averaging 10.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.