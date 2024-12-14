North Florida defeats UNC Greensboro 89-77

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Smith scored 21 points as North Florida beat UNC Greensboro 89-77 on Saturday night. Smith…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Smith scored 21 points as North Florida beat UNC Greensboro 89-77 on Saturday night.

Smith also added nine assists and five steals for the Ospreys (7-4). Nate Lliteras added 20 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Josh Harris had 19 points and went 9 of 14 from the field.

Donovan Atwell finished with 27 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (5-5). Malik Henry added 12 points for UNC Greensboro. Kenyon Giles also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.