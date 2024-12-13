North Dakota visits UTSA after Eaglestaff’s 20-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-5) San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6.5;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-5)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on UTSA after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 80-57 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-1 at home. UTSA is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-4 on the road. North Dakota gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

UTSA is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UTSA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 23.1 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Roadrunners.

Eaglestaff averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.