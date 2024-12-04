North Dakota visits Eastern Washington after Cook’s 23-point showing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-4) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-7) Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-4) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-7)

Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts North Dakota after Andrew Cook scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-80 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Eagles are 1-1 in home games. Eastern Washington is 1-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-2 in road games. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit League scoring 68.6 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Eastern Washington scores 73.0 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 72.9 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 68.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 82.3 Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 61.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Eagles.

Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

