North Dakota visits Drake on 4-game road slide

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-6) at Drake Bulldogs (3-5)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Fighting Hawks play Drake.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on their home court. Drake has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-2 on the road. North Dakota is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

Drake averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Mikayla Aumer averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

