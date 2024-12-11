North Dakota visits Drake on 4-game road skid

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-6) at Drake Bulldogs (3-5) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-6) at Drake Bulldogs (3-5)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota will attempt to stop its four-game road slide when the Fighting Hawks take on Drake.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 at home. Drake is fourth in the MVC scoring 74.6 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-2 in road games. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiera Pemberton averaging 4.7.

Drake averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 63.0 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Pemberton is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.