North Dakota State visits Washington following Sellers’ 30-point performance

North Dakota State Bison (6-4) at Washington Huskies (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

North Dakota State Bison (6-4) at Washington Huskies (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts North Dakota State after Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points in Washington’s 67-57 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Huskies are 6-2 on their home court. Washington averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bison are 2-2 on the road. North Dakota State scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Washington scores 72.3 points, 8.3 more per game than the 64.0 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is averaging 16 points and two steals for the Huskies.

Avery Koenen is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.