North Dakota State visits Barbot and Charleston (SC)

North Dakota State Bison (3-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on North Dakota State after Taylor Barbot scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 83-62 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Cougars are 4-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is fourth in the CAA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Taryn Barbot averaging 5.8.

The Bison are 0-1 in road games. North Dakota State is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Charleston (SC) scores 88.4 points, 22.9 more per game than the 65.5 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 19.3 more points per game (69.7) than Charleston (SC) allows (50.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jami Hill averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Avery Koenen is shooting 41.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

