North Dakota State plays Eastern Washington after Frost’s 27-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (5-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-6)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on Eastern Washington after Marisa Frost scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 83-74 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Eastern Washington has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bison are 1-1 on the road.

Eastern Washington is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 40.9% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

Avery Koenen is averaging 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bison.

