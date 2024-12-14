North Dakota State faces Western Michigan following Moni’s 25-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) at North Dakota State Bison (9-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) at North Dakota State Bison (9-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Western Michigan after Jacksen Moni scored 25 points in North Dakota State’s 91-62 victory against the Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils.

The Bison have gone 4-1 in home games. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League with 15.0 assists per game led by Moni averaging 3.4.

The Broncos have gone 1-4 away from home. Western Michigan is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

North Dakota State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Western Michigan averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than North Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bison.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Broncos.

