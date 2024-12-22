North Dakota State faces CSU Bakersfield, seeks 6th straight home win

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-7, 0-2 Big West) at North Dakota State Bison (10-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-7, 0-2 Big West) at North Dakota State Bison (10-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts CSU Bakersfield trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Bison have gone 5-1 in home games. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Noah Feddersen leads the Bison with 6.2 boards.

The Roadrunners are 1-5 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is sixth in the Big West scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Corey Stephenson averaging 7.0.

North Dakota State makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). CSU Bakersfield averages 75.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 70.9 North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacksen Moni is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bison.

Jemel Jones is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

